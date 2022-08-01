Shopify Inc. [SHOP] is -74.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] slipped around -1.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $34.83 at the close of the session, down -3.01%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Shopify Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Merchants trust Shopify with more parts of their business in Q2 as GMV growth outpaces market.

Shopify reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Shopify Inc. stock is now -74.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHOP Stock saw the intraday high of $36.649 and lowest of $33.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 176.29, which means current price is +17.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.89M shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 31587600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $50.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $50 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 756.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.20.

How has SHOP stock performed recently?

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.81, while it was recorded at 34.85 for the last single week of trading, and 83.46 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +52.86. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.62.

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Insider trade positions for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

There are presently around $26,429 million, or 69.30% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 64,420,150, which is approximately 9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 53,729,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.27 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 3.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 113,060,638 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 154,662,197 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 491,083,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 758,806,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,605,156 shares, while 314 institutional investors sold positions of 28,467,860 shares during the same period.