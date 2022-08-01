Rosenblatt slashes price target on Twitter Inc. [TWTR] – find out why.

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $41.78 during the day while it closed the day at $41.61. The company report on July 26, 2022 that New Talkwalker Report Reveals Young People on Twitter are Most Concerned by the Rising Cost of Living.

Talkwalker, in partnership with Twitter, analyzed over 16.2 million cost-of-living conversations to reveal the impact of rapidly rising costs on global consumers.

People on Twitter aged 25-34, saw the sharpest increase in cost of living conversations, highlighting their increased concerns about the crisis.

Twitter Inc. stock has also gained 4.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWTR stock has declined by -15.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.96% and lost -3.73% year-on date.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $30.50 billion, with 766.84 million shares outstanding and 635.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.50M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 11732081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $43.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $54.20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54.20 to $33, while Rosenblatt kept a Neutral rating on TWTR stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWTR shares from 54 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.45, while it was recorded at 40.19 for the last single week of trading, and 42.61 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.38 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,090 million, or 70.80% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,403,665, which is approximately 17.092% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,188,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.58 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -45.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 45,385,426 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 107,068,922 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 378,426,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,880,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,063,408 shares, while 190 institutional investors sold positions of 17,358,599 shares during the same period.