Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Revenue clocked in at $47.39 billion, up 18.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.235 during the day while it closed the day at $11.04. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Plains All American Releases 2021 Sustainability Report.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, offering updates on the company’s efforts to continuously improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

“Sustainability underpins our work of delivering energy that fuels innovation and improves quality of life for individuals and communities around the globe,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “Our 2021 Sustainability Report details our improvements in our safety and reliability, while outlining accomplishments including the establishment of our Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability (HSES) Board Committee and formation of our multi-disciplinary Emerging Energy team focused on optimizing and aligning our assets with emerging opportunities. We are committed to advancing our Sustainability effort and look forward to continued engagement with our stakeholders on ways to further advance these efforts.”.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock has also gained 5.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAA stock has inclined by 3.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.89% and gained 18.20% year-on date.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $7.73 billion, with 705.00 million shares outstanding and 456.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 11865944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $13.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 6.53%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,424 million, or 44.40% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 58,378,767, which is approximately 11.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC., holding 25,070,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.78 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $247.58 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -2.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 22,101,059 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 41,849,762 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 246,235,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,186,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,590 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,837,471 shares during the same period.