Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell -15.93% so far this year. What now?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] plunged by -$1.9 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $50.26 during the day while it closed the day at $49.01. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Pinduoduo Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock has also loss -9.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDD stock has inclined by 29.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.58% and lost -15.93% year-on date.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $69.53 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 910.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 11775339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $71.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $27 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.01.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.87. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -22.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.18, while it was recorded at 53.26 for the last single week of trading, and 57.71 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 48.18%.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,617 million, or 23.20% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 29,087,492, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,972,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 4.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 56,607,937 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 49,012,747 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 172,222,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,842,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,122,316 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,204,540 shares during the same period.