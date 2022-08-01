PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell -10.54% so far this year. What now?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.88 during the day while it closed the day at $10.86. The company report on July 28, 2022 that PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results, on Track for Adjusted GAAP Earnings Guidance of $0.74 to $1.02 per Diluted Share and Reaffirmed Non-GAAP Core Earnings Guidance of $1.07 to $1.13 per Diluted Share.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.17 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.18 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.25 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

PG&E Corporation stock has also gained 2.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCG stock has declined by -16.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.42% and lost -10.54% year-on date.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $26.58 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.80M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 11898458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 5.57%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,502 million, or 62.90% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,625,714, which is approximately 2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 172,689,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.52 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 5.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 151,978,755 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 113,929,021 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 1,253,598,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,519,506,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,623,327 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 18,273,811 shares during the same period.