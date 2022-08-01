Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $55

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -0.41 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on July 28, 2022 that PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Second-Quarter 2022 Revenues of $27.7 Billion, Reflecting 53% Operational Growth, Driven Primarily by Strong Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty(1).

Second-Quarter 2022 Reported Diluted EPS(2) of $1.73, Reflecting 77% Growth Over Second-Quarter 2021.

A sum of 25033089 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.19M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $50.71 and dropped to a low of $49.28 until finishing in the latest session at $50.51.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.51. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $58.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.48, while it was recorded at 51.45 for the last single week of trading, and 51.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.60%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $191,208 million, or 69.10% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 479,065,273, which is approximately 2.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 408,084,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.61 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.49 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,513 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 223,122,080 shares. Additionally, 1,488 investors decreased positions by around 209,209,665 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 3,353,209,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,785,541,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,076,348 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 46,911,558 shares during the same period.