Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is 31.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] gained 6.65% or 0.89 points to close at $14.28 with a heavy trading volume of 45046884 shares. The company report on July 15, 2022 that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

It opened the trading session at $13.91, the shares rose to $14.44 and dropped to $13.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBR points out that the company has recorded 4.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.64M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 45046884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $15.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on PBR stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PBR shares from 15.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.68. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.80 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

There are presently around $11,538 million, or 23.50% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 194,236,315, which is approximately 3.495% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 71,801,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in PBR stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $672.18 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 84.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 138,376,160 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 118,309,059 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 551,283,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 807,968,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,611,587 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 23,087,986 shares during the same period.