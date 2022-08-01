Paramount Global [PARA] is -21.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] slipped around -0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.65 at the close of the session, down -2.87%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that PARAMOUNT APPOINTS PAMELA KAUFMAN TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO, INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that Pamela Kaufman, President of Global Consumer Products and Experiences for Paramount, has been appointed President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, effective immediately. This newly created position reports to Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Paramount, and reflects Paramount’s ongoing strategy of globalizing its operations. Raffaele Annecchino has decided to leave the company in his role as President and CEO of Paramount International Networks, Studios and Streaming.

Paramount Global stock is now -21.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PARA Stock saw the intraday high of $24.11 and lowest of $23.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.45, which means current price is +1.24% above from all time high which was touched on 03/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 15442086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $31.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $18, while MoffettNathanson kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On July 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 32 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.27, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 31.95 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -6.43%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $11,231 million, or 79.90% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 68,947,760, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,662,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 128,442,149 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 69,283,623 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 277,174,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,900,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,429,197 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 18,143,971 shares during the same period.