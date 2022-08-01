Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Stock trading around $4.91 per share: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] price plunged by -2.58 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, August 4, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

A sum of 17604210 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.02M shares. Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $5.06 and dropped to a low of $4.75 until finishing in the latest session at $4.91.

The one-year OPEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.08. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.03 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,083 million, or 70.50% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,272,867, which is approximately 25.168% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,012,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.1 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $203.37 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 72,832,389 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 46,752,141 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 304,657,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,241,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,636,271 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 19,118,308 shares during the same period.