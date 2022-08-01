NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Revenue clocked in at $29.54 billion, down -38.24% YTD: What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.87%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Motorsport Games Brings Two Titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

NASCAR 21: Ignition and KartKraft joined the cloud gaming service this month.

Over the last 12 months, NVDA stock dropped by -7.62%. The one-year NVIDIA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.8. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $444.75 billion, with 2.51 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.49M shares, NVDA stock reached a trading volume of 43485278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $241.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $365 to $228. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $217, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 7.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 59.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.01, while it was recorded at 174.99 for the last single week of trading, and 232.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.67 and a Gross Margin at +64.93. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.73.

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

NVDA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 22.80%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $288,133 million, or 65.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,462,079, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 180,881,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.85 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.35 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -7.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,597 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 69,777,835 shares. Additionally, 1,387 investors decreased positions by around 100,860,623 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 1,415,733,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,586,371,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,297,609 shares, while 256 institutional investors sold positions of 7,064,321 shares during the same period.