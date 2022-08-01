Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $1.17 billion, down -41.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $12.15 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Extension of Existing Undrawn $1 Billion Commitment.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) ( “Norwegian”) today announced that its subsidiary, NCL Corporation Ltd., has amended its existing $1 billion commitment with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”) and extended it through March 31, 2023, providing additional liquidity to the Company. The Company has not drawn and does not currently intend to draw under this commitment.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with Apollo to extend our existing undrawn $1 billion commitment for an additional seven months,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While we do not currently intend to draw on this facility, we believe extending was the prudent path to take to help us navigate the current volatile macroeconomic and capital markets environment. The facility provides the Company a liquidity backstop if needed, allowing us to focus our efforts on our continued operational and financial recovery.”.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. represents 417.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.82 billion with the latest information. NCLH stock price has been found in the range of $11.66 to $12.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.27M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 15900470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $2,818 million, or 56.30% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,160,452, which is approximately 14.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,085,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.34 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $258.09 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 15.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 34,028,893 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 34,820,069 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 163,077,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,926,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,924,236 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 10,077,440 shares during the same period.