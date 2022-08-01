Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Energy Transfer LP [ET] – find out why.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 1.16 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN”) announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.8255 per common unit or $3.3020 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 19, 2022 to common unitholders of record on August 8, 2022.

A sum of 20411959 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.26M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $11.4899 and dropped to a low of $11.225 until finishing in the latest session at $11.31.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.22. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 9.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 11.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.72, while it was recorded at 10.94 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -11.98%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,700 million, or 39.50% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 184,681,477, which is approximately 7.653% of the company’s market cap and around 19.72% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 89,916,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $730.38 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 10.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 103,796,860 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 81,821,135 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 1,025,698,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,211,316,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,485,575 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,105,839 shares during the same period.