Morgan Stanley lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $9.06 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Princess Cruises’ 2023-24 Americas Cruise Season to Feature 47 Itineraries, Including New Voyages to the South Pacific and Hawaii and Departures from Galveston.

More than 200 Custom-Curated Voyages Departing from More Homeports than Ever Before, Visiting Spectacular Destinations throughout the California Coast, Mexico, Hawaii, Tahiti, the Caribbean and Panama Canal.

Princess Cruises today announced its most expansive Americas schedule ever with 47 itineraries across 214 departures from seven convenient North American homeports, highlighted by new voyages to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.85 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $8.77 to $9.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.41M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 40625469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $4,724 million, or 48.50% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,114,182, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.53 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $459.64 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 34,506,496 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 36,303,509 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 450,577,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,387,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,002,171 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 11,593,758 shares during the same period.