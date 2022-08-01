Maxim Group slashes price target on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] – find out why.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] gained 37.19% or 0.74 points to close at $2.73 with a heavy trading volume of 180209964 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that GeoVax Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication in NPJ Vaccines of Preclinical Data for Vaccine Candidate Against Sudan Ebolavirus Showing 100% Protection With a Single Immunization.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, announced today the publication of a peer-reviewed animal efficacy study of its modified vaccine Ankara (MVA) vectored vaccine against Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV). The study was published in Nature Partner Journals (NPJ) Vaccines.

GeoVax’s vaccine, MVA-VLP-SUDV, combines the advantages of the immunogenicity of a live attenuated vaccine vector with the authentic conformation of virus-like particles (VLPs). The vaccine expresses minimal components to generate self-assembling VLPs in the vaccinee: the envelope glycoprotein GP and the matrix protein VP40. Guinea pigs vaccinated with one dose of MVA-VLP-SUDV generated SUDV-speciﬁc binding and neutralizing antibody responses as well as Fc-mediated protective effects. These responses were boosted by a second vaccine dose. All vaccinated animals which received either one or two vaccine doses were protected from death and disease symptoms following challenge with a lethal dose of SUDV. These data demonstrate single dose protection and potency of the MVA-VLP platform for use in emergency situations to contain outbreaks.

It opened the trading session at $2.19, the shares rose to $3.39 and dropped to $2.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOVX points out that the company has recorded 25.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -396.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.72M shares, GOVX reached to a volume of 180209964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for GOVX stock

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 329.92. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 219.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.91 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.31, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.90% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 435,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 258,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in GOVX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 538,397 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 54,730 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 353,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 946,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,950 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,502 shares during the same period.