Market cap of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] reaches 62.70M – now what?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a low on 07/29/22, posting a -10.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Kenya Medical Research Institute to Develop TNX-801 in Kenya as a Vaccine for the Prevention of Monkeypox and Smallpox Infection.

Phase 1 Clinical Study Expected to be Initiated in Kenya in the First Half of 2023.

World Health Organization Has Declared Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36375594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stands at 30.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.74%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $62.70 million, with 16.31 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 36375594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.18. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8452, while it was recorded at 1.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0486 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.10% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,074,761, which is approximately 12.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 600,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.96 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly -6.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 477,595 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 838,581 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 2,138,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,454,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,641 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 80,354 shares during the same period.