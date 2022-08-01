Market cap of Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] reaches 1.45B – now what?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] closed the trading session at $3.65 on 07/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.41, while the highest price level was $3.67. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Tilray Brands, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

FY2022 Net Revenue Grew 22% to $628 Million Compared to the Prior Year; On a Constant Currency Basis, Net Revenue Increased by 29%.

Fourth Quarter Net Revenue Grew 8% to $153 Million Compared to the Prior Year Period; On a Constant Currency Basis, Net Revenue Increased by 14% to $163 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.08 percent and weekly performance of 4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.01M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 23505384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on TLRY stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TLRY shares from 18 to 11.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.61.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.05. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$174,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $224 million, or 15.40% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,612,747, which is approximately 28.351% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,069,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.15 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $9.46 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 45.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 12,200,138 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 22,384,351 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 26,746,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,330,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,895,727 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,552,839 shares during the same period.