Market cap of Roku Inc. [ROKU] reaches 11.82B – now what?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $65.52 on 07/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.00, while the highest price level was $66.46. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Roku Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today released second quarter 2022 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the second quarter 2022 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website or directly from this link: https://go.roku.com/earnings. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.29 percent and weekly performance of -26.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 45981090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $107.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 62.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.25. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.41, while it was recorded at 80.84 for the last single week of trading, and 157.94 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,287 million, or 77.60% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,483,460, which is approximately 4.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,479,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.63 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $664.67 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 22.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,443,156 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 16,463,622 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 63,043,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,950,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,216,729 shares, while 198 institutional investors sold positions of 4,081,922 shares during the same period.