Market Analysts see KeyCorp [KEY] falling to $20. Time to buy?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] jumped around 0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.30 at the close of the session, up 2.18%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that KeyBank’s James Waters and Jeffrey Weaver Named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– KeyBank.

Recently, Savoy Magazine announced the recipients of its 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America honor. James Waters, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of KeyCorp and Jeffery J. Weaver, Executive Vice President and Director of Qualitative Risk Assessment, KeyCorp, were both included on the 2022 list. This recognition is the definitive listing of African American executives, influencers and achievers impacting corporate America.

KeyCorp stock is now -20.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEY Stock saw the intraday high of $18.37 and lowest of $17.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.17, which means current price is +11.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 17572574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $23 to $20.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 220 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 45.42.

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 21.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

There are presently around $14,079 million, or 85.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,201,600, which is approximately 1.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,576,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.52 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 44,840,023 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 45,251,793 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 679,251,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,342,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,274,526 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 5,551,092 shares during the same period.