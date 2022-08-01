Market Analysts see AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] price plunged by -4.17 percent to reach at -$6.24. The company report on July 29, 2022 that AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.51 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 21.4 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.37, an Increase of 11.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.14 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1.

Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $14.583 Billion, an Increase of 4.5 Percent on a Reported Basis and 6.1 Percent Operationally.

A sum of 17748594 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.45M shares. AbbVie Inc. shares reached a high of $146.30 and dropped to a low of $139.05 until finishing in the latest session at $143.51.

The one-year ABBV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.57. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $162.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $192, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABBV stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 129 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.79, while it was recorded at 149.10 for the last single week of trading, and 140.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 0.17%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172,922 million, or 71.40% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,518,780, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,630,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.6 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.2 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,313 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 74,528,405 shares. Additionally, 1,459 investors decreased positions by around 57,546,102 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 1,072,870,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,204,944,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,396,372 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 9,035,952 shares during the same period.