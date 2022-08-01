Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Stock trading around $3.41 per share: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.92%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Kinross announces senior management changes.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Company appoints new Chief Operating Officer.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Claude Schimper as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Paul Tomory, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technical Officer, will be leaving the Company on August 31, 2022 to pursue new opportunities.

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock dropped by -47.86%. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.19 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.01M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 20959079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -2.62%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,135 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 85,604,507, which is approximately 17.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 76,878,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.15 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $139.56 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 1.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 130,284,552 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 99,374,526 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 396,480,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,140,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,866,055 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 30,673,330 shares during the same period.