JP Morgan slashes price target on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] – find out why.

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.06%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Grab to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 25, 2022; Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its second quarter results before the U.S. market opens on August 25, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 results at:.

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock dropped by -72.33%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.44. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.25 billion, with 3.85 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.08M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 11456303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,835 million, or 45.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 319,918,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $943.76 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $421.6 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 357,174,746 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 172,387,799 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 1,109,363,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,638,925,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,978,682 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 47,747,438 shares during the same period.