Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $15

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $13.29 on 07/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.05, while the highest price level was $13.33. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Capstone Partners Announces Industry and Practice Group Heads.

Capstone Partners (“Capstone” or “the firm”), a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of several leadership positions across the firm. Following the firm’s merger with Huntington National Bank earlier this year, the appointments are being rolled-out to support growth and acquisitions, and ensure the firm remains navigational as it continues to expand in both scale and scope.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.85M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 15626397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $14 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17.50 to $14.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.73.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 13.11 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,496 million, or 83.10% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 162,794,916, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 136,897,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 77,201,356 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 54,488,862 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 1,034,303,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,165,993,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,695,557 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 12,199,156 shares during the same period.