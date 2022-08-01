FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is -30.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] traded at a high on 07/29/22, posting a 0.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.59. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Thinking about buying stock in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Kaltura, Plug Power, Ford Motor, or FuelCell Energy?.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20262751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at 7.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.33%.

The market cap for FCEL stock reached $1.31 billion, with 372.62 million shares outstanding and 353.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.14M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 20262751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.05 and a Gross Margin at -15.25. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.45.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $542 million, or 43.60% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,347,765, which is approximately 5.277% of the company’s market cap and around 3.62% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,278,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.88 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $32.75 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 17,478,200 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 18,608,868 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 114,839,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,926,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,540 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,078,696 shares during the same period.