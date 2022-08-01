Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Revenue clocked in at $22.84 billion, down -23.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] gained 5.77% or 1.72 points to close at $31.55 with a heavy trading volume of 26248150 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Freeport-McMoRan Second-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on its Website.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006093/en/.

It opened the trading session at $30.05, the shares rose to $31.73 and dropped to $29.7701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FCX points out that the company has recorded -14.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.49M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 26248150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $38.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $48 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FCX shares from 32 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.15, while it was recorded at 29.38 for the last single week of trading, and 39.76 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $35,660 million, or 80.20% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,503,775, which is approximately 22.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,550,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in FCX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.38 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -0.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 658 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 85,549,637 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 80,404,160 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 964,317,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,130,271,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,058,008 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 10,155,952 shares during the same period.