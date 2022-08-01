Ford Motor Company [F] fell -29.27% so far this year. What now?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] gained 4.93% on the last trading session, reaching $14.69 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Thinking about buying stock in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Kaltura, Plug Power, Ford Motor, or FuelCell Energy?.

InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AYLA, KLTR, PLUG, F, and FCEL.

Ford Motor Company represents 4.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.02 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $14.005 to $14.785.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.33M shares, F reached a trading volume of 94184746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 11.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.59. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.26 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 16.66 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $30,551 million, or 53.80% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,338,615, which is approximately 8.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 272,690,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.58 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 907 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 146,509,067 shares. Additionally, 695 investors decreased positions by around 161,882,411 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 1,771,331,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,079,723,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,478,344 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 27,707,127 shares during the same period.