For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] closed the trading session at $15.00 on 07/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.72, while the highest price level was $15.40. The company report on July 26, 2022 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 4.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its second-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host an extended conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results and provide a Direct-to-Consumer strategy update. Links to the live webcast of the conference call, which will be accompanied by a live slide presentation, as well as the earnings materials will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.wbd.com.

A replay of the call and the slide presentation that will accompany the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until August 11, 2022. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 877-674-7070 or +1 416-764-8692 using playback passcode 151362 #. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.28 percent and weekly performance of 2.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.35M shares, WBD reached to a volume of 25679689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $29.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

WBD stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.27, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 10.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,816 million, or 10.80% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 194,431,764, which is approximately 2.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,832,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly -9.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,037 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 112,471,567 shares. Additionally, 1,609 investors decreased positions by around 127,341,343 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 1,147,938,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,387,751,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,957,973 shares, while 653 institutional investors sold positions of 15,058,561 shares during the same period.