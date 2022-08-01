For Pinterest Inc. [PINS], Analyst sees a drop to $23. What next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.56%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the second quarter 2022 on Monday, August 1st, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock dropped by -72.96%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.4. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.74 billion, with 656.90 million shares outstanding and 571.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.58M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 14531727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $24.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $28 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On March 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 53 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.20.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.57, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 29.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 1.40%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,328 million, or 78.40% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,128,803, which is approximately 1.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 31,376,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.22 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $571.79 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -5.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 93,396,173 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 86,111,624 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 248,001,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,509,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,208,631 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 15,297,456 shares during the same period.