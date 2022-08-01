For Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], Analyst sees a drop to $320. What next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.83%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website.

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2022 fourth-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2022-Q4/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock dropped by -2.01%. The one-year Microsoft Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.9. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2005.88 billion, with 7.47 billion shares outstanding and 7.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.71M shares, MSFT stock reached a trading volume of 32115430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $337.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $320 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $330, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 330 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.95, while it was recorded at 267.32 for the last single week of trading, and 295.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.59 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $338,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.41%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,465,776 million, or 72.10% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 621,598,157, which is approximately 0.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 523,749,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.04 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.25 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,226 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 113,566,722 shares. Additionally, 2,047 investors decreased positions by around 194,959,199 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 4,912,589,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,221,115,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,983,288 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 9,398,994 shares during the same period.