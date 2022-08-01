Dave Inc. [DAVE] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $5

Dave Inc. [NASDAQ: DAVE] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.8198 during the day while it closed the day at $0.69. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Dave to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 11, 2022.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Dave, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Dave will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results at 5:30pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle Beilman, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from Dave’s investor relations website at https://investors.dave.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Dave Inc. stock has also gained 8.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAVE stock has declined by -83.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.51% and lost -93.27% year-on date.

The market cap for DAVE stock reached $272.90 million, with 371.99 million shares outstanding and 194.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, DAVE reached a trading volume of 22183052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dave Inc. [DAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAVE shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dave Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

DAVE stock trade performance evaluation

Dave Inc. [DAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, DAVE shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.65 for Dave Inc. [DAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1631, while it was recorded at 0.6698 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1253 for the last 200 days.

Dave Inc. [DAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dave Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Dave Inc. [DAVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 14.40% of DAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAVE stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,844,459, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 4,647,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 million in DAVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.59 million in DAVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Dave Inc. [NASDAQ:DAVE] by around 23,026,775 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 13,244,105 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,102,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,168,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAVE stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,283,162 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 10,748,608 shares during the same period.