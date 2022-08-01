Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] moved up 2.46: Why It’s Important

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] traded at a high on 07/29/22, posting a 2.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.92. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12838675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.89%.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $5.42 billion, with 571.44 million shares outstanding and 561.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.27M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 12838675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $10.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.12. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,714 million, or 42.76% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,856,390, which is approximately -0.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 18,232,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.4 million in CPG stocks shares; and NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, currently with $142.56 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 80% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 39,613,343 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 30,885,162 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 145,945,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,444,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,497,788 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,997,781 shares during the same period.