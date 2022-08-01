Credit Suisse slashes price target on Tesla Inc. [TSLA] – find out why.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] gained 5.78% on the last trading session, reaching $891.45 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. represents 1.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $895.25 billion with the latest information. TSLA stock price has been found in the range of $837.30 to $894.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.64M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 31635312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $879.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $801, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 1125 to 1000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 38.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 63.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 30.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 721.96, while it was recorded at 828.10 for the last single week of trading, and 909.43 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 51.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $392,001 million, or 42.90% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,171,982, which is approximately 4.361% of the company’s market cap and around 17.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,241,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.24 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $32.36 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,503 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 28,903,603 shares. Additionally, 1,058 investors decreased positions by around 21,680,253 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 389,149,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,733,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,335,402 shares, while 236 institutional investors sold positions of 2,258,785 shares during the same period.