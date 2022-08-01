ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Revenue clocked in at $282.10 million, down -20.68% YTD: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.10%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that ChargePoint and Charge Across Town partner with California Energy Commission to build hundreds of EV chargers at apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state.

75% of project charging will be installed in disadvantaged and low income communities.

Project estimated to eliminate over 1.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over five years.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock dropped by -37.22%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.92. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.43 billion, with 293.03 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 11617216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $23.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $24, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.10. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.25, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,350 million, or 55.00% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 48,935,549, which is approximately -4.239% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,535,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.17 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $135.44 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly -51.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 10,277,977 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 20,898,985 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 124,378,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,555,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,124,503 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,197,931 shares during the same period.