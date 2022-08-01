BMO Capital Markets lifts Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $94.47 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Nick Lazaridis Appointed AMD Senior Vice President, Sales, EMEA, India and APJ.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the appointment of Nick Lazaridis to senior vice president, AMD Sales, responsible for managing sales across EMEA, India, and APJ. Lazaridis will report to AMD Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Darren Grasby.

Lazaridis most recently served as president, EMEA for HP Inc. He is returning to AMD after previously leading Asia Pacific regional sales from 2009 to 2012. Lazaridis has over 30 years of high-tech business experience leading organizations across mature and emerging markets globally.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.55 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $90.56 to $94.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.95M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 76461138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $128.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $140 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $95, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 43.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.23. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 21.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.68, while it was recorded at 89.75 for the last single week of trading, and 113.18 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 28.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $101,567 million, or 68.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,525,143, which is approximately -7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,569,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.2 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,001 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 72,211,682 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 203,356,277 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 799,551,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,119,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,565,165 shares, while 315 institutional investors sold positions of 48,289,312 shares during the same period.