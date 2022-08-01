American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Revenue clocked in at $40.72 billion, down -23.66% YTD: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on July 28, 2022 that American Airlines Receives Perfect Score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2022 /3BL Media/ – For the seventh year in a row, American Airlines received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and was named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2022. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

A sum of 26143410 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.71M shares. American Airlines Group Inc. shares reached a high of $13.915 and dropped to a low of $13.49 until finishing in the latest session at $13.71.

The one-year AAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.68. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.68, while it was recorded at 13.72 for the last single week of trading, and 17.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,942 million, or 56.00% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,272,683, which is approximately 1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,081,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.52 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $476.56 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 39,321,285 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 25,935,247 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 295,231,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,488,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,318,803 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,887,665 shares during the same period.