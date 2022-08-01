AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock Upgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $13.25

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.885 during the day while it closed the day at $12.61. The company report on July 25, 2022 that AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock has also gained 3.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGNC stock has inclined by 9.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.85% and lost -16.16% year-on date.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $6.48 billion, with 524.30 million shares outstanding and 520.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.52M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 13664413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 13.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.46 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.62 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,046 million, or 48.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,592,760, which is approximately 0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,546,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.68 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $196.85 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -2.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 17,925,780 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 32,546,561 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 191,113,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,586,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,377,722 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,709,851 shares during the same period.