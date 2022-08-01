Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $22

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price surged by 3.91 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 25, 2022.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

A sum of 12732450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.14M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $27.63 and dropped to a low of $25.84 until finishing in the latest session at $26.84.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.34. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $35.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 41.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.99, while it was recorded at 25.60 for the last single week of trading, and 64.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,125 million, or 81.00% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 30,867,478, which is approximately 59.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,482,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.76 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $442.82 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 12.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 38,365,028 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 22,879,845 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 92,435,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,680,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,046,034 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 9,471,179 shares during the same period.