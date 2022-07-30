Sidoti slashes price target on Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] – find out why.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] slipped around -0.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.41 at the close of the session, down -17.63%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Pitney Bowes Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022.

“While there were some very positive aspects to our second quarter, our financial results were below our expectations,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “In Global Ecommerce, we were not able to overcome macroeconomic headwinds, including the strength of the US dollar and the COVID shutdown in China, which caused a reduction in some of our package volumes. However, we are encouraged by a sustained improvement in our domestic parcel network service levels, which is driving domestic parcel revenue growth and a robust pipeline of new clients. Our Presort and SendTech businesses in the aggregate posted revenue growth on a constant currency basis. Finally, proceeds from the sale of Borderfree enhances financial flexibility as we continue to execute against our long-term plan.”.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock is now -48.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.93 and lowest of $3.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.68, which means current price is +0.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 4008521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PBI stock performed recently?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.00. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.47 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +30.54. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pitney Bowes Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

There are presently around $389 million, or 68.60% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,956,333, which is approximately 1.71% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,252,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.83 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.42 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 2.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 12,467,826 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 13,141,914 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 88,367,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,977,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,520,489 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,948,469 shares during the same period.