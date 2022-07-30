RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] fell -30.60% so far this year. What now?

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ: RNWK] price surged by 17.30 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on July 28, 2022 that REALNETWORKS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with CEO Rob Glaser, Subject to Shareholder Approval.

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 3483068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 225.18K shares. RealNetworks Inc. shares reached a high of $0.69 and dropped to a low of $0.66 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The one-year RNWK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.33.

Guru’s Opinion on RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for RealNetworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brigantine dropped their target price from $8.50 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2012, representing the official price target for RealNetworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Brigantine analysts kept a Hold rating on RNWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealNetworks Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

RNWK Stock Performance Analysis:

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.60. With this latest performance, RNWK shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6076, while it was recorded at 0.5990 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8225 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RealNetworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.28 and a Gross Margin at +76.36. RealNetworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.13.

RealNetworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 23.00% of RNWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNWK stocks are: CM MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,018,629, which is approximately 39.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,960,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in RNWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.78 million in RNWK stock with ownership of nearly -0.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealNetworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK] by around 793,651 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,032,833 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,626,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,453,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNWK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 214,175 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 497,945 shares during the same period.