Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] moved up 7.76: Why It’s Important

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] jumped around 2.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.96 at the close of the session, up 7.76%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Harley-Davidson Delivers Second Quarter Financial Results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE:HOG) today reported second quarter results.

“Reaffirming our guidance for the year, despite the production suspension, demonstrates the effectiveness of our Hardwire strategy and the power of our brand.” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson. “Now with the suspension being behind us, we are fully focused on mitigating the impacts of the volume loss with the ambition to deliver on our Hardwire II goals, in year two of our five-year strategy.”.

Harley-Davidson Inc. stock is now -1.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOG Stock saw the intraday high of $37.78 and lowest of $36.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.46, which means current price is +24.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 3672845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $46.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.32, while it was recorded at 34.69 for the last single week of trading, and 36.80 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.73. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $4,826 million, or 93.50% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,321,565, which is approximately -5.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,727,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.4 million in HOG stocks shares; and H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $465.7 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 6,986,879 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 16,146,742 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 107,438,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,572,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,024 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,543,540 shares during the same period.