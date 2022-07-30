For KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR], Analyst sees a rise to $90. What next?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] traded at a high on 07/28/22, posting a 5.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.44. The company report on July 28, 2022 that KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $12.15 per share (as of market close on July 27, 2022), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 10.37%, respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price, respectively).

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of August, September and October:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3359930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KKR & Co. Inc. stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $49.19 billion, with 592.20 million shares outstanding and 562.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3359930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.56.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.23, while it was recorded at 52.53 for the last single week of trading, and 61.88 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 4.73%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $24,620 million, or 78.40% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,932,856, which is approximately 5.599% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,640,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.67 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 37,524,018 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 50,854,955 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 355,700,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,079,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,481,897 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 17,144,107 shares during the same period.