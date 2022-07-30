Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] Is Currently 6.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] closed the trading session at $19.78 on 07/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.48, while the highest price level was $19.85. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EDT on July 29, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 26, 2022, on Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:15 AM EDT the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.72 percent and weekly performance of 7.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, BLMN reached to a volume of 3105165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $27.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $28 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $36, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on BLMN stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLMN shares from 34 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.47, while it was recorded at 18.56 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 195.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to 6.30%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,881 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,152,121, which is approximately 13.034% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,595,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.8 million in BLMN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $111.29 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 171.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 14,136,489 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,180,708 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 67,771,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,088,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,844,583 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,742,115 shares during the same period.