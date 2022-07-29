Wingstop Inc. [WING] stock Reiterated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $70

Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ: WING] gained 20.18% on the last trading session, reaching $119.80 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results.

Delivers Unit Growth of 14.4% and Reiterates Full Year Financial Outlook.

Wingstop Inc. (“Wingstop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WING) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 25, 2022.

Wingstop Inc. represents 29.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. WING stock price has been found in the range of $110.00 to $130.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 814.20K shares, WING reached a trading volume of 3121176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wingstop Inc. [WING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WING shares is $108.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WING stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Wingstop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Wingstop Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $102, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on WING stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wingstop Inc. is set at 7.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WING in the course of the last twelve months was 1044.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for WING stock

Wingstop Inc. [WING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.24. With this latest performance, WING shares gained by 60.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Wingstop Inc. [WING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.85, while it was recorded at 103.49 for the last single week of trading, and 128.00 for the last 200 days.

Wingstop Inc. [WING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wingstop Inc. [WING] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.87 and a Gross Margin at +76.86. Wingstop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Wingstop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Wingstop Inc. [WING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wingstop Inc. go to 20.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wingstop Inc. [WING]

There are presently around $4,013 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WING stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,586,391, which is approximately 1.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,332,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.19 million in WING stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $337.3 million in WING stock with ownership of nearly -0.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wingstop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ:WING] by around 3,770,256 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 2,372,048 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 27,352,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,494,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WING stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 533,172 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 279,644 shares during the same period.