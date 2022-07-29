why C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $108.73

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] jumped around 6.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $108.07 at the close of the session, up 6.86%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that C.H. Robinson Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock is now 0.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHRW Stock saw the intraday high of $108.89 and lowest of $101.785 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.99, which means current price is +24.84% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, CHRW reached a trading volume of 3273700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRW shares is $108.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $117, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CHRW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

How has CHRW stock performed recently?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, CHRW shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.59, while it was recorded at 102.39 for the last single week of trading, and 101.34 for the last 200 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +6.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. go to 5.48%.

Insider trade positions for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]

There are presently around $12,831 million, or 96.30% of CHRW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,498,081, which is approximately -8.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,608,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in CHRW stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.15 billion in CHRW stock with ownership of nearly 0.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW] by around 8,417,360 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 10,638,494 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 99,675,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,731,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRW stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,442 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,544,463 shares during the same period.