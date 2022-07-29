Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is -8.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] jumped around 0.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.37 at the close of the session, up 1.71%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser to Release Second Quarter Results on July 29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release second quarter 2022 results on Friday, July 29, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now -8.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $36.415 and lowest of $35.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.86, which means current price is +11.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3774116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $41.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.83, while it was recorded at 35.64 for the last single week of trading, and 38.32 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $22,267 million, or 84.30% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,519,772, which is approximately 1.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,430,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.43 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -14.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 42,598,297 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 43,741,591 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 525,903,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,243,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,215,081 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,480 shares during the same period.