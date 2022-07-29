Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] traded at a high on 07/28/22, posting a 20.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.58. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Frontier Airlines Reports Profitable Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 on a 43% Increase in Revenue over 2019.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and issued guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022.

Total operating revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $909 million, 43 percent higher than the corresponding pre-COVID quarter in 2019. Ancillary revenue per passenger during the quarter was a record $74.96, 33 percent higher than the corresponding quarter in 2019, contributing to a 29 percent increase in revenue per available seat mile (“RASM”). The strong revenue performance materially offset the impact of high fuel prices, which averaged $4.41 per gallon, lower planned utilization and stage, and other cost inflation. Net income for the quarter was $13 million and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $20 million. Earnings before taxes for the quarter were $8 million, while adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings before taxes were $25 million, reflecting an adjusted pre-tax margin of three percent.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12780042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at 8.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.94%.

The market cap for ULCC stock reached $2.99 billion, with 217.26 million shares outstanding and 214.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 12780042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $18, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULCC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.71. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 44.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $3,063 million, or 98.38% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,092,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.57 million in ULCC stocks shares; and ANCIENT ART, L.P., currently with $55.14 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly 59.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 17,426,510 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 10,016,132 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 198,072,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,515,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,978,176 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,234,962 shares during the same period.