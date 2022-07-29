Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.87 at the close of the session, up 1.73%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Eldorado Gold Reports Q2 2022 Financial and Operational Results; Updates Full-Year Consolidated Cost Guidance.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2022. For further information, please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Eldorado Gold Corporation stock is now -37.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EGO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.025 and lowest of $5.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.49, which means current price is +11.39% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 3911912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on EGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has EGO stock performed recently?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, EGO shares dropped by -14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 6.75%.

Insider trade positions for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

There are presently around $665 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,016,110, which is approximately 20.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 17,555,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.05 million in EGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $60.59 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 26,399,613 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,027,686 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 77,776,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,203,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,434,921 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,772 shares during the same period.