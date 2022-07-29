SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] Is Currently -6.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] loss -6.40% or -3.94 points to close at $57.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3583054 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that RIVERNORTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF INVESTMENT ADVISORY AGREEMENT WITH RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RIV) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that at a meeting held on July 27, 2022, the Fund’s Shareholders approved a new investment advisory agreement with RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”). The new investment advisory agreement with RiverNorth will take effect on or about October 1, 2022.

The new investment advisory agreement will not affect the Fund’s name, investment objective, investment strategy, portfolio management or ticker symbol. Since the Fund’s inception, RiverNorth has been responsible for making day-to-day investment decisions, with the anticipated transition to adviser, no changes are expected.

It opened the trading session at $59.98, the shares rose to $59.98 and dropped to $57.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSNC points out that the company has recorded -24.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SSNC reached to a volume of 3583054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $83.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SSNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SSNC stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, SSNC shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.40, while it was recorded at 61.01 for the last single week of trading, and 72.02 for the last 200 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 7.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]

There are presently around $12,303 million, or 86.20% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,759,142, which is approximately 2.683% of the company’s market cap and around 12.61% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,029,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in SSNC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $894.25 million in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly -6.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 15,411,662 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 17,311,810 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 180,908,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,632,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,331,755 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,790 shares during the same period.