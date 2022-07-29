SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] Stock trading around $1.85 per share: What’s Next?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.12%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that SelectQuote to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on August 18.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement, will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 18, 2022) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11325/selectquote-fiscal-4q-and-full-year-2022-earnings-call/.

Over the last 12 months, SLQT stock dropped by -89.60%. The one-year SelectQuote Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.71. The average equity rating for SLQT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $319.33 million, with 164.08 million shares outstanding and 116.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, SLQT stock reached a trading volume of 4301200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

SLQT Stock Performance Analysis:

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -31.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5038, while it was recorded at 1.7860 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5498 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SelectQuote Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.13. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 19.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.87. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of $39,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

SLQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $193 million, or 63.90% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,693,869, which is approximately 2.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.71 million in SLQT stocks shares; and ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $23.89 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 7.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 16,034,568 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 14,439,215 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 73,585,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,059,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,540 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,108,945 shares during the same period.