Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $37

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] price surged by 9.08 percent to reach at $3.21. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Rollins Inc. Board of Directors Approves 2023 CEO Succession Plan.

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the Company’s long-term leadership succession plan.

The plan provides that effective January 1, 2023, the Company’s current President and Chief Operating Officer, Jerry Gahlhoff Jr., is expected to become Rollins’ President and Chief Executive Officer. Gary W. Rollins, current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In preparation for this expected promotion, Jerry will spend the next 5 months working on this transition with Gary and John Wilson, Vice Chairman.

A sum of 3136386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Rollins Inc. shares reached a high of $39.20 and dropped to a low of $35.56 until finishing in the latest session at $38.57.

The one-year ROL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.4. The average equity rating for ROL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rollins Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Rollins Inc. stock. On November 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ROL shares from 28.50 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 153.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ROL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rollins Inc. [ROL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.08, while it was recorded at 36.62 for the last single week of trading, and 34.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rollins Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +48.16. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.33.

Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ROL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,760 million, or 42.20% of ROL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,590,801, which is approximately 42.401% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,485,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $982.99 million in ROL stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $806.8 million in ROL stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rollins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL] by around 25,545,934 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 16,349,304 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 159,290,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,185,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,637,672 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,242,137 shares during the same period.