Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK] fell -87.17% so far this year. What now?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. [NYSE: PACK] slipped around -2.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.82 at the close of the session, down -29.74%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Ranpak Holdings Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Packaging System placement up 10.4% year over year to approximately 136,500 machines at June 30, 2022.

Second quarter net revenue decreased 3.6% year over year to $86.8 million and increased 4.0% year over year on a constant currency basis to $91.0 million .

Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock is now -87.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACK Stock saw the intraday high of $6.04 and lowest of $4.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.97, which means current price is +1.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 774.44K shares, PACK reached a trading volume of 5057996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACK shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on PACK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ranpak Holdings Corp. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has PACK stock performed recently?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.45. With this latest performance, PACK shares dropped by -35.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.64 for Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.98 for the last 200 days.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.67. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.24.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK]

There are presently around $363 million, or 98.83% of PACK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACK stocks are: JS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,530,897, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,630,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.32 million in PACK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.84 million in PACK stock with ownership of nearly 35.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ranpak Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. [NYSE:PACK] by around 8,154,136 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,076,369 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 58,053,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,284,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 787,047 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,680,375 shares during the same period.